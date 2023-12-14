The Calgary Flames, Rasmus Andersson among them, face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Andersson against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Andersson Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Andersson has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 20:49 on the ice per game.

In four of 25 games this year, Andersson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 14 of 25 games this season, Andersson has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Andersson has an assist in 11 of 25 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Andersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Andersson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Andersson Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 25 Games 4 16 Points 4 4 Goals 1 12 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.