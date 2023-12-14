Will Rasmus Ristolainen light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers face off against the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Ristolainen stats and insights

Ristolainen is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Ristolainen has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

