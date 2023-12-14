The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Donato find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

  • In four of 26 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (one shot).
  • Donato has no points on the power play.
  • Donato's shooting percentage is 8.2%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:22 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 11:03 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 2 1 1 15:30 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 7-3

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

