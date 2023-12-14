The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Ryan McLeod score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McLeod stats and insights

In two of 26 games this season, McLeod has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (two shots).

McLeod has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:17 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:05 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:16 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 2 1 1 13:32 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:00 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:58 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:29 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.