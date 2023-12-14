Will Ryan McLeod Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 14?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Ryan McLeod score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
McLeod stats and insights
- In two of 26 games this season, McLeod has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Lightning this season in one game (two shots).
- McLeod has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
McLeod recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|13:16
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|13:32
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|13:58
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Away
|L 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.