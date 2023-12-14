Should you wager on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

  • Nugent-Hopkins has scored in six of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • On the power play, Nugent-Hopkins has accumulated one goal and eight assists.
  • Nugent-Hopkins' shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Nugent-Hopkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:16 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:43 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 4 0 4 21:05 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:55 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:53 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 18:27 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 3 1 2 18:26 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:04 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 5-3

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

