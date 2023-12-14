The Edmonton Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, will be on the ice Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Considering a bet on Nugent-Hopkins? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 19:42 on the ice per game.

In six of 26 games this year, Nugent-Hopkins has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Nugent-Hopkins has a point in 15 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in 12 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Nugent-Hopkins' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 26 Games 3 25 Points 4 6 Goals 0 19 Assists 4

