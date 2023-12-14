The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Reaves score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Reaves stats and insights

  • Reaves has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Reaves has no points on the power play.
  • Reaves averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Reaves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:59 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:58 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:08 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:57 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:15 Home W 2-1 SO
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 9:38 Away L 4-3 OT
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 4:32 Home W 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 6-4

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

