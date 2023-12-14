Will Ryan Reaves Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 14?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Reaves score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Reaves stats and insights
- Reaves has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Reaves has no points on the power play.
- Reaves averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Reaves recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:58
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|7:08
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|5:57
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|7:15
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|9:38
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|4:33
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|4:32
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Home
|L 6-4
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
