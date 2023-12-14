When the Edmonton Oilers play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Sam Gagner light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Gagner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.

Gagner averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Gagner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 10:06 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 8:53 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:45 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:40 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:37 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:23 Home W 5-4 SO 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:35 Away W 4-1

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

