Will Sam Gagner Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 14?
When the Edmonton Oilers play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Sam Gagner light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gagner stats and insights
- In three of 14 games this season, Gagner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Gagner has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Gagner averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gagner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|10:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|8:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|7:23
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:35
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.