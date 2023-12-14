In the upcoming tilt against the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Scott Laughton to find the back of the net for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Laughton stats and insights

Laughton has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 71 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Laughton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:00 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:09 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

