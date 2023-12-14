Can we count on Sean Couturier finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers face off with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240

Couturier stats and insights

In seven of 26 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.

Couturier has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He has a 10.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:59 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:14 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:47 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:53 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:35 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:27 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 23:09 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2

Flyers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

