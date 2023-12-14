Sean Couturier will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Fancy a wager on Couturier? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Couturier vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Couturier Season Stats Insights

Couturier's plus-minus this season, in 18:08 per game on the ice, is +8.

In seven of 26 games this year, Couturier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Couturier has a point in 17 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 13 of 26 games this season, Couturier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Couturier has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Couturier Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.