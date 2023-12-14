Will Sean Walker Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 14?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Sean Walker going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Walker stats and insights
- Walker has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Walker has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 7.0% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Walker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:57
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 3-2
Flyers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
