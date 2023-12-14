Can we expect T.J. Brodie finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will T.J. Brodie score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Brodie stats and insights

Brodie is yet to score through 26 games this season.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Brodie has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Brodie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:57 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:29 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 2 0 2 22:40 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:34 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:45 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:34 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:44 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.