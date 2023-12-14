The Chicago Blackhawks, including Taylor Raddysh, take the ice Thursday against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Raddysh's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Raddysh has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 16:27 on the ice per game.

Raddysh has a goal in four games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In six of 28 games this season, Raddysh has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In two of 28 contests this season, Raddysh has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Raddysh's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 27% chance of Raddysh having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -21 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 4 6 Points 5 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 4

