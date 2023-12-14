Will Travis Konecny Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 14?
Will Travis Konecny light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers play the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Travis Konecny score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Konecny stats and insights
- Konecny has scored in 11 of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in five of those games.
- He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
- Konecny has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- Konecny's shooting percentage is 18.4%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 71 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Konecny recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|2
|0
|20:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|2
|0
|16:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|20:16
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|22:48
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|20:32
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:43
|Away
|L 3-2
Flyers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
