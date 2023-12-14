The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Konecny included, will meet the Washington Capitals on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Konecny in that upcoming Flyers-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Travis Konecny vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny has averaged 18:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In Konecny's 28 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Konecny has a point in 16 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Konecny has had an assist in a game seven times this year over 28 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Konecny's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Konecny having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 28 Games 4 25 Points 4 16 Goals 3 9 Assists 1

