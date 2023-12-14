The Philadelphia Flyers, Travis Sanheim among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. If you're considering a wager on Sanheim against the Capitals, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Travis Sanheim vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Sanheim has averaged 25:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -9.

Sanheim has a goal in four games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Sanheim has a point in 14 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Sanheim has an assist in 13 of 28 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Sanheim has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sanheim has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 28 Games 4 21 Points 1 4 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.