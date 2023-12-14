Should you bet on Tyler Bertuzzi to find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bertuzzi stats and insights

In five of 26 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Bertuzzi averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Bertuzzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:04 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:10 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:27 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:03 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:32 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

