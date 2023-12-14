Tyler Bertuzzi will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. There are prop bets for Bertuzzi available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

Bertuzzi's plus-minus this season, in 16:04 per game on the ice, is +7.

Bertuzzi has a goal in five games this season through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bertuzzi has a point in seven of 26 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of 26 games this year, Bertuzzi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Bertuzzi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 26 Games 3 9 Points 2 5 Goals 2 4 Assists 0

