Tyson Foerster and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Fancy a wager on Foerster in the Flyers-Capitals game? Use our stats and information below.

Tyson Foerster vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Foerster Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Foerster has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 16:05 on the ice per game.

Foerster has a goal in four of 27 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Foerster has registered a point in a game nine times this season out of 27 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Foerster has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 27 games played.

Foerster's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Foerster having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Foerster Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

