In the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Vincent Desharnais to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Desharnais stats and insights

In one of 24 games this season, Desharnais scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (one shot).

Desharnais has zero points on the power play.

Desharnais' shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Desharnais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:15 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:46 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 14:13 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:51 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.