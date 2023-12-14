Will Warren Foegele Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 14?
Can we count on Warren Foegele lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Foegele stats and insights
- Foegele has scored in three of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (two shots).
- Foegele has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Foegele recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|13:30
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 5-3
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
