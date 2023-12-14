The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will William Lagesson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lagesson stats and insights

  • Lagesson is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
  • Lagesson has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lagesson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:58 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:00 Away L 4-3 OT
12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:02 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 4-3 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:46 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:03 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:00 Home W 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.