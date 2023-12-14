Will William Lagesson Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 14?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will William Lagesson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Lagesson stats and insights
- Lagesson is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- Lagesson has zero points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets have given up 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Lagesson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|15:58
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
