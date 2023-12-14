On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is William Nylander going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

In 11 of 26 games this season, Nylander has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

On the power play he has five goals, plus eight assists.

He takes 4.2 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 105 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Nylander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 19:26 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 19:32 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 2 0 2 21:32 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:14 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 23:15 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:42 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 26:10 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:12 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 23:09 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

