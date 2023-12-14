The Toronto Maple Leafs, William Nylander included, will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nylander's props? Here is some information to help you.

William Nylander vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

Nylander has averaged 20:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In Nylander's 26 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Nylander has a point in 23 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points 10 times.

In 19 of 26 games this season, Nylander has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Nylander hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nylander has an implied probability of 66.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nylander Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 105 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 26 Games 3 36 Points 2 13 Goals 1 23 Assists 1

