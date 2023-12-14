Thursday's contest between the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) at Kohl Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-56 and heavily favors Wisconsin to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

Based on our computer prediction, Wisconsin projects to cover the 19.5-point spread in its matchup against Jacksonville State. The over/under has been set at 125.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Venue: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin -19.5

Point Total: 125.5

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 78, Jacksonville State 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-19.5)



Wisconsin (-19.5) Pick OU: Over (125.5)



Wisconsin is 5-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Jacksonville State's 3-6-0 ATS record. The Badgers have gone over the point total in four games, while Gamecocks games have gone over one time. The two teams score an average of 140.9 points per game, 15.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers average 73.5 points per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per outing (80th in college basketball). They have a +69 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Wisconsin records 33.9 rebounds per game (285th in college basketball) while conceding 28.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Wisconsin makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 33.5% from deep while its opponents hit 35.1% from long range.

The Badgers' 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 69th in college basketball, and the 91.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 242nd in college basketball.

Wisconsin has committed 9.6 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball action), 2.9 fewer than the 12.5 it forces on average (153rd in college basketball).

