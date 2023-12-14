How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- This season, the Badgers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.
- In games Wisconsin shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Badgers are the 285th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks rank 170th.
- The Badgers put up 12 more points per game (73.5) than the Gamecocks allow (61.5).
- When Wisconsin scores more than 61.5 points, it is 7-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.8 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.3).
- In 2022-23, the Badgers surrendered 60.7 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 71.
- Wisconsin made 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|W 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/22/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/2/2024
|Iowa
|-
|Kohl Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.