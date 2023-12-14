The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • This season, the Badgers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.
  • In games Wisconsin shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
  • The Badgers are the 285th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks rank 170th.
  • The Badgers put up 12 more points per game (73.5) than the Gamecocks allow (61.5).
  • When Wisconsin scores more than 61.5 points, it is 7-2.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.8 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Badgers surrendered 60.7 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 71.
  • Wisconsin made 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Marquette W 75-64 Kohl Center
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State W 70-57 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona L 98-73 McKale Center
12/14/2023 Jacksonville State - Kohl Center
12/22/2023 Chicago State - Kohl Center
1/2/2024 Iowa - Kohl Center

