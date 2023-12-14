The Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-19.5) 125.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Wisconsin (-19.5) 125.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • Badgers games have hit the over four out of 10 times this season.
  • Jacksonville State has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
  • Games featuring the Gamecocks have hit the over just once this year.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Wisconsin is 27th in the country. It is three spots higher than that, 24th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Wisconsin winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

