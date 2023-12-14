Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023
The Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) will meet the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This matchup is available on BTN.
Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- AJ Storr: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John Blackwell: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- KyKy Tandy: 17.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Quincy Clark: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ivan Reynolds: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison
|Wisconsin Rank
|Wisconsin AVG
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Jacksonville State Rank
|221st
|73.5
|Points Scored
|67.4
|316th
|80th
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|61.5
|13th
|285th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|37.1
|170th
|94th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|81st
|259th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|5.2
|335th
|311th
|11.2
|Assists
|11.2
|311th
|36th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|12.6
|242nd
