The Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) will meet the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This matchup is available on BTN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Wisconsin Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Wahl: 10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK AJ Storr: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John Blackwell: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

KyKy Tandy: 17.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Quincy Clark: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Juwan Perdue: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Ivan Reynolds: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank 221st 73.5 Points Scored 67.4 316th 80th 66.6 Points Allowed 61.5 13th 285th 33.9 Rebounds 37.1 170th 94th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10.5 81st 259th 6.6 3pt Made 5.2 335th 311th 11.2 Assists 11.2 311th 36th 9.6 Turnovers 12.6 242nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.