The Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) will meet the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This matchup is available on BTN.

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chucky Hepburn: 9.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Wahl: 10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • AJ Storr: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • John Blackwell: 9.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

  • KyKy Tandy: 17.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Quincy Clark: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Juwan Perdue: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 6.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ivan Reynolds: 4.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank
221st 73.5 Points Scored 67.4 316th
80th 66.6 Points Allowed 61.5 13th
285th 33.9 Rebounds 37.1 170th
94th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10.5 81st
259th 6.6 3pt Made 5.2 335th
311th 11.2 Assists 11.2 311th
36th 9.6 Turnovers 12.6 242nd

