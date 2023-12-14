The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

  • In eight of 29 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • Sharangovich has zero points on the power play.
  • Sharangovich averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 19:31 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 1 1 0 15:02 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:24 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:14 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:29 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 3 1 2 14:11 Away W 7-4

Flames vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

