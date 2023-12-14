Will Yegor Sharangovich Score a Goal Against the Wild on December 14?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is set for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Sharangovich stats and insights
- In eight of 29 games this season, Sharangovich has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Wild this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Sharangovich has zero points on the power play.
- Sharangovich averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Sharangovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:59
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|21:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|22:14
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|3
|1
|2
|14:11
|Away
|W 7-4
Flames vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
