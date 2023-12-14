The Calgary Flames, Yegor Sharangovich among them, face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to wager on Sharangovich's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yegor Sharangovich vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharangovich Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Sharangovich has averaged 15:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Sharangovich has scored a goal in eight of 29 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Sharangovich has a point in 12 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Sharangovich has had an assist in a game five times this season over 29 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Sharangovich hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Sharangovich going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sharangovich Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 29 Games 3 16 Points 0 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.