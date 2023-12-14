For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Yegor Zamula a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

  • Zamula has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • Zamula has zero points on the power play.
  • Zamula averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 71 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:49 Away L 3-2 OT
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:03 Away W 4-1
11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 4-3 OT
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 3-1
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 6-3

Flyers vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

