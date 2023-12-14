Will Zach Hyman Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 14?
When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Zach Hyman light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Hyman stats and insights
- Hyman has scored in 10 of 25 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has an 18.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Hyman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|3
|0
|18:39
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|18:48
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|3
|2
|1
|19:10
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|18:31
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|2
|0
|20:22
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 6-4
Oilers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
