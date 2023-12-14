When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Zach Hyman light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Hyman stats and insights

Hyman has scored in 10 of 25 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

He has five goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He has an 18.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Hyman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:14 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:44 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 3 0 18:39 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 2 0 2 18:48 Away W 3-1 11/26/2023 Ducks 3 2 1 19:10 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 18:31 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 2 2 0 20:22 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:32 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 6-4

Oilers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

