The Edmonton Oilers, including Zach Hyman, will be on the ice Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. There are prop bets for Hyman available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Zach Hyman vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman has averaged 18:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

In 10 of 25 games this year, Hyman has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 16 of 25 games this year, Hyman has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Hyman has an assist in nine of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Hyman's implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Hyman Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 25 Games 3 29 Points 3 16 Goals 2 13 Assists 1

