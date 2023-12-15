Will Alex Tuch light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

In six of 23 games this season, Tuch has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

On the power play, Tuch has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Tuch's shooting percentage is 12.7%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 72 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 5-1 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:20 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 21:51 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:00 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 25:01 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:18 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:29 Away L 3-2

Sabres vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

