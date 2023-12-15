Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to wager on Tuch's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Tuch vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch has averaged 17:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

In six of 23 games this year Tuch has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 12 of 23 games this year, Tuch has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Tuch has an assist in eight of 23 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Tuch goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tuch Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 72 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +29.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 23 Games 2 17 Points 1 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.