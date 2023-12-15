The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Alexander Romanov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Romanov stats and insights

Romanov has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Romanov has no points on the power play.

He has a 2.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 67 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:45 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:59 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:41 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:44 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:30 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 2 0 2 30:02 Away W 5-3

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

