For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Anders Lee a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

Lee has scored in six of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Lee's shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 67 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Lee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 2 2 0 14:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:46 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:48 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:27 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:24 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:39 Away W 5-3

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

