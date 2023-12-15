Anders Lee will be in action when the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins meet on Friday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Lee's props? Here is some information to help you.

Anders Lee vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Lee has averaged 15:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In six of 28 games this year, Lee has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lee has a point in nine of 28 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Lee has an assist in three of 28 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Lee has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Lee has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 67 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 28 Games 4 10 Points 1 7 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

