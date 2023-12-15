In the upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Anthony Duclair to find the back of the net for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

In five of 26 games this season, Duclair has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.

Duclair has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Duclair's shooting percentage is 14.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:50 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:57 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:08 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 2 2 0 18:18 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-2 SO

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

