In the upcoming tilt versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Bo Horvat to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

In eight of 27 games this season, Horvat has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).

He has three goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Horvat averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 67 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:33 Home W 4-3 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:23 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 18:25 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:06 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:41 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:15 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:55 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 5-3

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

