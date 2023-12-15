Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders will meet the Boston Bruins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at UBS Arena. Looking to bet on Horvat's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Bo Horvat vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Horvat has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 18:44 on the ice per game.

In eight of 27 games this season Horvat has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Horvat has a point in 18 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points seven times.

Horvat has an assist in 13 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Horvat hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Horvat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Horvat Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 67 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 27 Games 3 26 Points 0 10 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

