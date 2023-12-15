The New York Islanders, Brock Nelson included, will face the Boston Bruins on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Nelson in that upcoming Islanders-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brock Nelson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Nelson has averaged 17:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In Nelson's 28 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Nelson has a point in 14 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In nine of 28 games this season, Nelson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Nelson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

Nelson has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nelson Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 67 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 28 Games 4 22 Points 3 11 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.