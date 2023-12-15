The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Friday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Calen Addison score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

  • Addison has scored in one of 29 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.
  • Addison has picked up six assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 2.5% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Addison recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:22 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:01 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:39 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:11 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:44 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 15:45 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 17:54 Home L 3-2 SO

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

