The Buffalo Sabres, including Casey Mittelstadt, will be on the ice Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Prop bets for Mittelstadt in that upcoming Sabres-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Mittelstadt has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 19:07 on the ice per game.

Mittelstadt has a goal in six games this year through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Mittelstadt has a point in 16 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 13 of 30 games this year, Mittelstadt has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Mittelstadt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 72 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +29.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 30 Games 2 22 Points 1 6 Goals 1 16 Assists 0

