Will Connor Clifton Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 15?
Can we count on Connor Clifton finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)
Clifton stats and insights
- Clifton is yet to score through 27 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Clifton has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 72 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Clifton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|17:11
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:21
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
