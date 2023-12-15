The Buffalo Sabres, Dylan Cozens included, will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Cozens' props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Dylan Cozens vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

Cozens has averaged 15:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Cozens has a goal in four games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 28 games this year, Cozens has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Cozens has an assist in seven of 28 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Cozens' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Cozens has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Cozens Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 72 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +29 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 28 Games 2 13 Points 2 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

