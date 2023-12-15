On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Erik Johnson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In two of 29 games this season, Johnson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 72 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:05 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:48 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:01 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:15 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-3 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:20 Home W 3-2

Sabres vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

