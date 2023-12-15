On Friday at 9:00 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Fabian Zetterlund going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

In eight of 29 games this season, Zetterlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

Zetterlund has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 11.6% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:00 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:57 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:41 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 19:18 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 3-2 SO

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

