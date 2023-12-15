Can we count on Filip Zadina finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadina stats and insights

  • In three of 24 games this season, Zadina has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have given up 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:09 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:32 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:33 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:12 Away W 5-4 OT
11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 4:14 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 2 0 2 13:37 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-1

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

